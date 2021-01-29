Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 28 February

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till 28 February, a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Kerala and Maharashtra account for the highest number of active cases.

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February," read a statement issued by the Maharashtra government.

State chief secretary Sanjay Kumar reportedly issued the notification extending the lockdown by a month.

"The state government is satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till 28h February, 2021," the order issued by Kumar, on behalf of the Maharashtra Governor, read.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that Kerala and Maharashtra account for the highest number (67%) of the active Covid-19 cases.

"The two states still have 40,000 or more active cases - Kerala with 72,000 cases and Maharashtra with 44,000 cases... Together, these states also account for 67% of all (active) cases," he said.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,889 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 20,18,413, while 50 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 50,944, the state health department said.

A statement from the health department informed that 3,181 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 19,23,187.

Now, there are 43,048 active cases in Maharashtra, where 1,44,30,223 people have been tested for coronavirus so far, the statement added.

The Government of Maharashtra had earlier extended the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic till 31 January.

