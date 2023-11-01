All political parties stand with the state government on providing Maratha reservation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced after an all-party meeting which was held today in Mumbai. It was further decided that reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities, CM said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by CM Shinde also passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast. Activist Jarange should cooperate with the government in ensuring quota for the Maratha community he said.

While speaking to reporters, Shinde said,"...In the all-party meeting, everyone agreed that the Maratha community should get reservation...It was decided the reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added, “....Time should be given for this; everyone decided this. Whatever unfortunate incidents are happening, everyone has expressed displeasure about them...A committee has been formed of three retired judges... The Backward Class Commission is working on a war footing. Soon, decisions will be taken to give justice to the Maratha community...There is a need to give time, and the Maratha community too should keep patience…"

