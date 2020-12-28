Maharashtra government issues Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector

Maharashtra government issues Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 11:33 PM IST
- The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home
- The management should communicate these guidelines to the visitors through promotional material
The Maharashtra government on Monday issued Covid-19 protocols on safety, hygiene, booking and accommodation for the tourism sector.
The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home and venture out only for essential and health visits.
Jaishankar calls on Qatar’s Amir, PM; discusses economic and security ties3 min read . 11:36 PM IST
Jaishankar visits 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar1 min read . 11:20 PM IST
PM Modi launches national mobility card service1 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Punjab CM directs police to take action against disruption of telecom services3 min read . 11:13 PM IST
Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code
The management should communicate these guidelines to the visitors through promotional material and social media platforms, it said, adding that self declaration form will be mandatory for accommodation units.
"Tourists should strictly observe social distancing , family groups can stay together as long as they are six feet away from other individuals. Only asymptomatic tourists should venture outand those having even mild symptoms are advised to remain in isolation," it said.
The SOP lays down that tourists should not allow guests in their rooms, and staff of the accommodation units shall also not enter the guests' rooms unless necessary.
"The protocol says timings of the tourist facility should be checked and visits should be planned accordingly. The Arogya Setu app should be installed in the mobile devices of the tourists," the guidelines read.
A Covid-19 team comprising representatives from the police, local bodies and other departments involved in tourism will be formed to enforce the guidelines, it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.