Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra government issues Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector
Mumbai streets

Maharashtra government issues Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector

1 min read . 11:33 PM IST PTI

  • The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home
  • The management should communicate these guidelines to the visitors through promotional material

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued Covid-19 protocols on safety, hygiene, booking and accommodation for the tourism sector.

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued Covid-19 protocols on safety, hygiene, booking and accommodation for the tourism sector.

The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home and venture out only for essential and health visits.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jaishankar calls on Qatar’s Amir, PM; discusses economic and security ties

3 min read . 11:36 PM IST

Jaishankar visits 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar

1 min read . 11:20 PM IST

PM Modi launches national mobility card service

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST

Punjab CM directs police to take action against disruption of telecom services

3 min read . 11:13 PM IST

The SoP lays down that people above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of ten should stay home and venture out only for essential and health visits.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jaishankar calls on Qatar’s Amir, PM; discusses economic and security ties

3 min read . 11:36 PM IST

Jaishankar visits 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar

1 min read . 11:20 PM IST

PM Modi launches national mobility card service

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST

Punjab CM directs police to take action against disruption of telecom services

3 min read . 11:13 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

The management should communicate these guidelines to the visitors through promotional material and social media platforms, it said, adding that self declaration form will be mandatory for accommodation units.

"Tourists should strictly observe social distancing , family groups can stay together as long as they are six feet away from other individuals. Only asymptomatic tourists should venture outand those having even mild symptoms are advised to remain in isolation," it said.

The SOP lays down that tourists should not allow guests in their rooms, and staff of the accommodation units shall also not enter the guests' rooms unless necessary.

"The protocol says timings of the tourist facility should be checked and visits should be planned accordingly. The Arogya Setu app should be installed in the mobile devices of the tourists," the guidelines read.

A Covid-19 team comprising representatives from the police, local bodies and other departments involved in tourism will be formed to enforce the guidelines, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.