In a bid to boost the real estate market which is hit by the covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units by 3% until December 31, 2020.

"It was decided to reduce the prevailing stamp duty on the deed of transfer by 3% for the period from 1st September, 2020 to 31st December, 2020 and by 2% for the period from 1st January, 2021 to 31st March, 2021," the state government said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting today.

In Maharashtra, stamp duty charges are 5% in key cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 6% in others. A reduction of 2-3% in rates will result in handsome savings for home buyers.

Real estate developers who had been grappling with unsold inventory had been asking for a reduction in stamp duty following coronavirus induced lockdown.

Though temporary, the move, sector experts said, will boost real estate demand in this festive season. Mumbai and Pune real estate markets are expected to benefit most from this move.

"Undoubtedly, this will augur well for prospective home buyers as it is expected to result in direct financial savings for them. It will act as an attractive incentive towards fastening the time taken for several deal closures in the current market environment," said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head India, JLL.

The real estate sector has seen a significant decline in the first half of this calendar year in residential sales across the top seven cities while launches remained constrained on the back of bleak economic environment and muted consumer sentiment.

With economic growth expected to be under pressure in the short term, this move will bring some respite to home buyers.

"The buyer community is likely to go for to Affordable and mid-segment properties, owing to their price point and will likely to be the growth drivers for Residential real estate market," said Farshid Cooper, MD, Spenta Corporation.

Analysts added that this move will also help the government generate revenue as registrations are expected to increase.

