Maharashtra government takes 80% private hospital beds, caps treatment costs

As per the order, charges for routine/isolation ward for covid-19 patients and suspects have been fixed at ₹4,000 per day, charges for ICU without ventilator along with isolation are fixed at ₹7,500 per day, and ICU with ventilator and isolation costs are capped at ₹9,000 for each day. This includes diagnostic tests including X-ray and ECG, monitoring, consultations, bed charges, drugs, meals and procedures like Ryles tube insertion and urinary tract catheterization. However, this excludes covid-19 testing, personal protective gear, any other interventional procedures, expensive drugs like Tocilizumab and high-end investigations such as CT scan and MRI.