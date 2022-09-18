Maharashtra government to come up with a NITI Aayog-like body2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the state government will set up a Niti Aayog-like body in the coming time
Maharashtra government is planning to set up an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog, announced Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting on Sunday.