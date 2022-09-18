Maharashtra government is planning to set up an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog, announced Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting on Sunday.

The institution would be responsible to perform comprehensive data analysis and make studied decisions on various sectors in the state.

"A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog today. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion." said Devendra Fadnavis.

Several topics ranging from monetisation of assets to blockchain in agriculture were discussed in the meeting that was held between the Chief Minister and the NITI Aayog officials. Meeting also consisted of discussions on alternative fuels, electric vehicles, drone healthcare, agriculture, etc.

Devendra Fadnavis said the NITI Aayog has also carried out an extensive study on similar issues and developed a tool, where inter-related data from various departments is collectively analysed for a better decision-making process.

Citing an example, Devendra Fadnavis considered a case where a particular department has details of an outbreak of disease, another department has information about the contaminated water. He expressed that things would be a lot easier if the two departments share data.

Maharashtra is aiming to become a trillion-dollar economy in the coming time. The state government also formulated a five point agenda that it launched while presenting the budget for 2022-23 in March. The trillion dollar economy proposal was also discussed with the Niti Aayog so that the state government can achieve it within time.

The BJP government came out of the five-year plan system and formulated the Niti Aayog think tank in 2015 for catalysing economic development through better policymaking. NITI Aayog is the apex public policy think tank of the central government which is responsible for providing ideas and key areas to be focused through policy making. It is also responsible for fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments in the economic policy-making process.

(With inputs from PTI)