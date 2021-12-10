PUNE : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday said that of the seven Omicron cases that were detected in Pune , five people have tested negative and two people are in stable condition.

"Out of seven Omicron cases in the district, five patients tested negative and others are stable," said the Deputy Chief Minister while briefing reporters about the new variant of Covid-19 detected in Pune.

The deputy chief minister held a meeting with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and other officials to review that COvid-19 situation in Pune after seven people tested positive for the new Covid variant.

Pawar said that foreign returnees to the state were being tracked and officials keeping a watch on their health, addressing the rising concerns about Omicron in the state.

"In Maharashtra, we have tracked and traced a total of 4,604 foreign travellers. The administration is contacting them and asking about their health regularly," he noted.

The minister also informed that Pune district had completed vaccinating 100% of its eligible population with the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

This makes Pune the second district in Maharashtra to do so after Mumbai.

"Eligible beneficiaries in Pune are 100 per cent vaccinated with first dose against COVID-19. It is the second district in the state to do so. In last 10 days, on average the vaccination pace has increased in the state. However, in some places, people are a bit reluctant about vaccination. A decision will be taken soon to increase the pace and cater to vaccine hesitancy," he added.

According to the deputy chief minister, in cities like Baramati, Daund and Indapur, the second dose vaccination is low.

"We have appointed two specials officers and have tasked them with using all the agencies of the district administration to increase the vaccination number of the second dose beneficiaries for these areas," Pawar said.

He also informed that officials have been directed to hold blood donation camps similar to that organized for vaccination.

