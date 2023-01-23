Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari set to resign? Here's what he told PM Modi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to step down from his role shortly. The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister has reportedly conveyed his “desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks come mere days after the politician said that he was ‘unhappy’ after becoming the Governor and felt that he was not in the right place.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters. I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years," he was quoted as saying in a statement tweeted out by the Raj Bhawan.

Earlier this week, the two leaders had met as PM Modi travelled to Mumbai to inaugurate two new metro lines. Governor Koshyari also released a new Marathi edition of the book 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," he added.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was appointed the governor of Maharashtra in September 2019.

I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

Earlier this month, Koshyari had said that he was not happy discharging his duties as the Governor of Maharashtra.

"I feel sad, not happy," he had said while addressing an event of the Jain community. Koshyari said that he felt happy and in the right place only when Sannyasis or mumuksharatnas come to the Raj Bhavan.

