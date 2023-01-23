Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari set to resign? Here's what he told PM Modi

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari set to resign? Here's what he told PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister has reportedly conveyed his “desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to step down from his role shortly. The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister has reportedly conveyed his “desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks come mere days after the politician said that he was ‘unhappy’ after becoming the Governor and felt that he was not in the right place.
