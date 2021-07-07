98-year-old Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has described Dilip Kumar as the ‘Mahanayak’ of his generation. In a condolence message, Koshyari said: "Dilip Kumar was the first superstar of Indian cinema. He represented the golden era of Indian films. So fascinated I was by his Mughal-E- Azam that I saw the film back-to-back twice. Unfortunately, I didn’t watch any films thereafter and Mughal-E- Azam remained the first and the last film I watched," news agency PTI reported.

Confirming the news of Dilip Kumar's demise, his spokesperson Faisal Farooqi tweeted earlier, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return."

After hearing about the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, several members from the political fraternity, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their condolences on social media.

Remembering Dilip Kumar, one can never forget his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. His career had spanned over six decades

