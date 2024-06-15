Maharashtra govt allocates ₹10 crore for Waqf Board, VHP says: ‘Mahayuti will have to face wrath of…’

  • Maharashtra government allocates 10 crore to Waqf Board for minorities' welfare in FY 24-25, opposed by VHP. Funds aimed at digitizing board for correcting records of land acquisitions from Hindus, tribals, and backward classes.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated03:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has decided to allocate 10 crore to the Waqf Board for the welfare of minorities in the financial year 24-25, several media reports stated. As per the report, the move has been opposed by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

As per The Indian Express report, currently the Minorities Welfare Department has granted 2 crore to the Waqf Board in Aurangabad, with a promise to release the remaining funds later.

Also Read: BJP extols Uddhav Thackeray amid rift reports with Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP: ‘Health was not good, still…’

Speaking on the allocation, the Konkan division secretary of the VHP, Mohan Salekar while speaking to India Today accused the Mahayuti government of engaging in religious appeasement. He said, “Mahayuti government was doing what even the Congress government did not do. Appeasement of the religious community. If this decision is not reversed, Mahayuti parties will have to face the wrath of Hindus in the upcoming elections to local bodies and the assembly,” as quoted by India Today.

Also Read: ‘400 paar raised fear of ’gadbad’ in Constitution, reservation’, says Eknath Shinde after Lok Sabha loss

In response to VHP's opposition to the fund allocation, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule explained that the state government allocated funds for the Waqf Board's digitisation to correct records. He added that the process aims to identify land wrongfully acquired from Hindus, tribals, and backward classes. Furthermore, he also denied any allegations of community appeasement.

Also Read: After ‘Maha’ shock in Lok Sabha polls, 6 MLAs from Eknath Shinde group in touch with Uddhav Thackeray: Report

“The funds allocated by the state government was for digitisation of the Waqf Board. The process was necessitated to fix the wrongs. It would help to identity the land which has been wrongly acquired from Hindus and tribals and backward classes,” he said as quoted by The Indian Express report.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra govt allocates ₹10 crore for Waqf Board, VHP says: ‘Mahayuti will have to face wrath of…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.00577.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00148.00
    Delhi
    73,735.00291.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.00-141.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue