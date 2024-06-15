The Maharashtra government has decided to allocate ₹10 crore to the Waqf Board for the welfare of minorities in the financial year 24-25, several media reports stated. As per the report, the move has been opposed by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per The Indian Express report, currently the Minorities Welfare Department has granted ₹2 crore to the Waqf Board in Aurangabad, with a promise to release the remaining funds later.

Also Read: BJP extols Uddhav Thackeray amid rift reports with Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP: ‘Health was not good, still…’ Speaking on the allocation, the Konkan division secretary of the VHP, Mohan Salekar while speaking to India Today accused the Mahayuti government of engaging in religious appeasement. He said, “Mahayuti government was doing what even the Congress government did not do. Appeasement of the religious community. If this decision is not reversed, Mahayuti parties will have to face the wrath of Hindus in the upcoming elections to local bodies and the assembly," as quoted by India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘400 paar raised fear of ’gadbad’ in Constitution, reservation’, says Eknath Shinde after Lok Sabha loss In response to VHP's opposition to the fund allocation, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule explained that the state government allocated funds for the Waqf Board's digitisation to correct records. He added that the process aims to identify land wrongfully acquired from Hindus, tribals, and backward classes. Furthermore, he also denied any allegations of community appeasement.

Also Read: After ‘Maha’ shock in Lok Sabha polls, 6 MLAs from Eknath Shinde group in touch with Uddhav Thackeray: Report “The funds allocated by the state government was for digitisation of the Waqf Board. The process was necessitated to fix the wrongs. It would help to identity the land which has been wrongly acquired from Hindus and tribals and backward classes," he said as quoted by The Indian Express report.

