As the Covid-19 figures show the signs of declining in Maharashtra , the state government on Tuesday allowed restaurants and eateries to remain open till 12 am, while shops and other establishments have been allowed to operate till 11 pm with immediate effect.

"Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of SDMA," an order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte stated.

The Maharashtra government on Monday allowed the reopening of amusement parks from 22 October. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.

The meeting of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force was held in Mumbai yesterday by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops.

“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops," an offcial release quoting Thackeray has said. “It was also decided to allow rides (except water rides) in the open space in amusement parks," it added.

CM Thackeray had also asked officials to prepare guidelines for extending the operational hours for restaurants and shops.

Although the second wave of the pandemic has subsided, the danger of a third wave is still there and it is very important to follow coronavirus protocols like wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, the chief minister said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier allowed the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums for organising cultural programmes in the metropolis from 22 October with coronavirus norms such as use of face masks and social distancing.

In a circular, the Mumbai civic body said the SOPs (standard operating procedures) related to reopening of these establishments, which were issued by the Maharashtra government through three separate orders, will be applicable in areas falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.

Earlier last week, the state government had issued SOPs for reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums for cultural events at 50 per cent capacity across the state.

Cinema halls and theatres, shut since March last year, were reopened in November last year. However, they were closed again in April 2021 after the second coronavirus wave hit Maharashtra.

