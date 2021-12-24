The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}