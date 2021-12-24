Maharashtra govt amends Covid guidelines for public gatherings, theatres. Read here1 min read . 08:57 PM IST
The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light
The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season.
