Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra govt amends Covid guidelines for public gatherings, theatres. Read here

Maharashtra govt amends Covid guidelines for public gatherings, theatres. Read here

Streaks of light from passing vehicles at Bandra Reclamation point after night curfew in Maharashtra 
1 min read . 08:57 PM IST Edited By Sneha

The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season. 

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!