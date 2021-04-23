State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to probe the cause of the blaze
Maharashtra government has announced that financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives after a fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital in Virar early on Friday.
"This is a big accident. Those found responsible will not be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives," minister Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased patients and demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible for the incident.
"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about the loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured Covid-19 patients. We demand an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible," tweeted Fadnavis.
The incident comes just two days after 24 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.