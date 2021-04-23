Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt announced 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Covid hospital fire

Maharashtra govt announced 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Covid hospital fire

Premium
A Covid-19 patient being taken out of a hospital after a fire in Virar
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Staff Writer

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to probe the cause of the blaze

Maharashtra government has announced that financial assistance of 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives after a fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital in Virar early on Friday.

Maharashtra government has announced that financial assistance of 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives after a fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital in Virar early on Friday.

"This is a big accident. Those found responsible will not be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives," minister Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"This is a big accident. Those found responsible will not be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives," minister Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to probe the cause of the blaze.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Thackeray spoke to the district authorities on learning about the fire incident.

He asked the authorities to shift the other patients elsewhere.

"Give priority to douse the fire completely and ensure the treatment of the remaining patients is not hampered," the statement quoting the chief minister said.

He said that Vijay Vallabh Hospital is a private facility and a probe should be conducted on whether the fire safety measures were being followed there.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital shortly after 3 am on Friday, in which five women and eight men died.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Oxygen crisis: 25 patients die in Ganga Ram Hospital

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Premium

Maharashtra e-pass: Here's how to apply, check guidelines. All details here

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Premium

'25 Sickest Patients Have Died': Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital sends Oxygen SOS

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Premium

RBI says banks must halve dividend payouts amid covid crisis

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased patients and demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible for the incident.

"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about the loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured Covid-19 patients. We demand an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible," tweeted Fadnavis.

The incident comes just two days after 24 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.