2 min read.Updated: 03 Jun 2021, 06:09 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The lockdown-like restrictions, imposed in April this year when the second wave of Covid-19 intensified, would be lifted in 18 districts. Read to know more
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by Covid-19, on Thursday announced a 5-level unlock strategy amid a steady decline in the daily cases of the coronavirus in the state.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government said that the Covid-induced restrictions will be lifted from tomorrow in 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts where the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have dipped considerably.
There are 18 districts categorised as Level 1. All restrictions will be lifted in those districts.
These 18 districts are -- Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani and Thane.
Maharashtra's capital Mumbai is on Level 2. Restrictions in Mumbai city will be relaxed partially, but the travel by local trains, the state capital's lifeline, would not be open to the general public as of now.
"We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions," Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.
The announcement was made by Wadettiwar after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority in Mumbai today.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 57,76,184, and 285 fresh deaths and also added 268 previously unreported fatalities.