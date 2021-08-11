Maharashtra govt announces award named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi for IT firms

Satej Patil said, "As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that the MVA government has declared an award on 20th August 2021 in the name of Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra. The award will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India".

