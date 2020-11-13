Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt announces bonus for 1 lakh employees of state power firms
Maharashtra govt announces bonus for employees

Maharashtra govt announces bonus for 1 lakh employees of state power firms

1 min read . 11:01 PM IST PTI

  • A spokesperson for Nitin Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details
  • The announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco.

Mumbai: Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday announced a bonus for around one lakh employees of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali.

Mumbai: Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday announced a bonus for around one lakh employees of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali.

A spokesperson for Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details.

A spokesperson for Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco.

Their employees had threatened to go on strike from Saturday if they were not paid bonus.

Last year, employees of the three companies were given bonus ranging from 9,000-15,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.