Maharashtra govt announces new Guardian Ministers for 11 districts, Ajit Pawar replaces BJP's Chandrakant Patil in Pune
The Maharashtra government has announced new Guardian Ministers for 11 districts, accomodating seven out of nine ‘rebel’ NCP lawmakers. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took over Pune from senior BJP leader and cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil. The latter will now oversee Solapur and Amravati districts.
The announcement of Guardian Ministers had been delayed amid shifting political equations in the state. The latest change came in July as Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Following the rejig there are now seven NCP lawmakers who have been entrusted with the care of different regions.
The role of the guardian minister is to bring personal attention and support to the district, working with the district collector and other officials to address local needs and promote growth.
Apart from Pawar, NCP ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde will be the guardian ministers for Buldhana, Kolhapur, and Beed districts, respectively. Their cabinet colleagues Sanjay Bandsode, Dhrmarao Baba Atram, and Anil Patil (also belonging to the Ajit Pawar camp) are given the responsibility of Parbhani, Gondia, and Nandurbar districts, respectively.
Meanwhile three senior BJP leaders have – Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijay Kumar Gavit, and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil – have taken over from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They will now be in charge of Wardha, Bhandara and Akola districts, respectively.
Pune- Ajit Pawar
Akola- Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Solapur- Chandrakant Patil
Amravati- Chandrakant Patil
Bhandara- Vijaykumar Gavit
Buldhana- Dilip Walse Patil
Kolhapur- Hasan Mushrif
Gondia- Dharmaraobaba Atram
Beed- Dhananjay Munde
