Maharashtra govt-appointed commission fines Param Bir Singh for non-compliance

Param Bir letter case: Maharashtra government-appointed Justice Chandiwal commission has imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for non-compliance of summons for the recording to statement, according to news agency ANI.

The Commission had summoned him thrice but he had failed to appear in two hearings, while a third was attended by his lawyer, the report said.

The commission is probing the corruption allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. The state government has delegated powers of a civil court to the committee.

The one-member committee of High Court's retired judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was set up on March 30 to conduct a judicial inquiry into former Mumbai top cop's allegations made in an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20.

The letter came just days after Singh was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner. In the letter, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had given a target to some police officers to collect ₹100 crore per month from 1750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Following the allegations, petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court seeking CBI probe into allegations. The High Court said that the charges were serious therefore the central agency should investigate the matter further.

Following the HC's direction for CBI probe, Deshmukh stepped down as state home minister. He, however, rejected all the allegations against him by Singh.





