Maharashtra govt approves 100% recruitment in health department: Rajesh Tope

"The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is increasing day by day. At the same time, predictions of a third wave require more manpower for patient care. At present, 50 per cent recruitment related to patient care was approved. However, in view of the growing number of corona patients, a demand was made at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday to approve 100 per cent recruitment. While approving it, the decision to appoint at the level of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister was approved," Tope said.