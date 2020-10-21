Maharashtra govt caps double layered mask price to 3, N95 mask to 49

Maharashtra government has fixed the rates for N95 and double and triple layer masks for suppliers and private hospitals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic . Double and triple layered masks in the state cannot be sold for more than ₹3 and ₹4 respectively, while N95 masks would have to be priced between ₹19 and ₹49, according to an announcement by state health minister Rajesh Tope, as reported by news agency PTI.

Wearing mask in public places is mandatory for all citizens as part of the government's guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19

"Suppliers can quote 70 per cent of MRP of the mask while hospitals can charge patients up to 110 per cent of the purchase price. No hospital will be allowed to charge more than 110 per cent of the procurement price," Tope said as quoted by news agency PTI

Meanwhile, with a spike of 54,044 new Covid-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 today, according to the Union Ministry of Health. As per the Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 7,40,090 active cases and 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,15,914.

With 1,74,755 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,92,308 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,453 have died so far.

