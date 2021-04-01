Maharashtra Govt has capped the price of the RT-PCR test for the sixth time.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the announcement that" The price of "The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at ₹500, ₹600 and ₹800. For giving samples at the collection centre, ₹500 will be charged. For the same test at a Covid Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be ₹600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge ₹800," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of public health department, said.

After the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the charges for a RT-PCR test in the state were ₹4,500, which were slashed from time-to-time by the state government to ease the burden on people.

The cost of anti-bodies test will be ₹250, ₹300 and ₹400 for similar services respectively.

"No private lab can charge more than these prescribed rates," he added.

For another test- CLIA- for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the charges will be ₹350, ₹450 and ₹550 respectively, while for rapid antigen test the amount will be ₹150, ₹200 and ₹300 respectively, Dr Vyas said.

Tope said, "There is ample availability of material required for these tests. Which is why, the state government has decided to bring down the prices of these tests."

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday.

The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,649.

At present, there are 3,56,243 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.94 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.34 per cent.

Out of 1,97,92,143 laboratory samples, 28,12,980 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today in the state.

Currently, 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

As many as 5,394 new COVID-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,130 patients recovered today. The capital city reported 15 deaths today and recovery rate of 85 per cent.

The total cases in Mumbai stands at 4,14,714 including 51,411 active cases, 3,50,660 recoveries and 11,686 deaths.

Pune reported 8,605 fresh COVID19 cases, 5,749 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district reached 5,34,411 including 4,62,697 recoveries and 9,974 deaths. The active cases in Pune mounted to 61,909.

In Nagpur, 2885 new COVID-19 cases, 1705 recoveries, and 58 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the district reached 2,26,038 including 39,331 active cases, 1,81,609 recoveries and 5098 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via