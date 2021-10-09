Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Govt-civic hospitals' resident doctors to get 1.21 lakh each for Covid service

A doctor treats a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
06:34 PM IST

  • It said resident doctors in government, civic as well as government Ayurveda colleges will get 1.21 lakh each for their services during the pandemic

The Maharashtra government has announced a special incentive of 1.21 lakh each for resident doctors treating coronavirus patients in all government and municipal medical colleges as per a government resolution (GR).

It said resident doctors in government, civic as well as government Ayurveda colleges will get 1.21 lakh each for their services during the pandemic. Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met representatives of the resident doctors association and assured that their demands would be addressed.

CM Thackeray on Friday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 health centres (DCHCs) developed by CIDCO in Kalamboli and Kanjurmarg. 

The chief minister virtually inaugurated the two DCHCs and the CIDCO Investment and Infrastructure Summit. 

Thackeray congratulated CIDCO for completing the DCHCs in a short time and expressed confidence that the summit will attract citizens and investors to the city. Speaking on the occasion, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the DCHCs were proof that the state is always ready to fight the COVID-19 war. 

He further said that the summit will help the benefits of the development in Navi Mumbai reach every common man. Ministers Eknath Shinde and Aditi Tatkare were also present on the occasion. 

Earlier in April, the state government had asked CIDCO to develop DCHCs at a godown of Cotton Corporation of India in Kalamboli and the Crompton Greaves Factory in Kanjurmarg. 

The DCHC in Kalamboli has 635 beds, of which 505 have oxygen support, while 125 beds are in the ICU and five are reserved for emergency cases. 

The DCHC in Kanjurmarg has a capacity of 1,738 beds, of which 1,156 have oxygen support, 372 beds are reserved for the isolation wards and 10 have been reserved for emergency cases.

With agency inputs

