Stating that there is a shortage of oxygen across the country for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Raut asserted on Wednesday that his state handled the crisis well.

He also spoke about 12-member National Task Force (NTF) set up by the Supreme Court and said the force has to work hard to streamline oxygen supply.

"There is a shortage of oxygen in the country. That is why Supreme Court has created National Task Force (NTF). People are dying due to the shortage of oxygen. Maharashtra also faced a shortage of oxygen but our government controlled it well. NTF has to work hard," said Raut.

An SC bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud had last week constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country.

The members include Bhabatosh Biswas, former vice-chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata; Devender Singh Rana, chairperson of Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson and executive director of Narayana Healthcare in Bengaluru; Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore in Tamil Nadu, among others.

First meeting of the force was held on Sunday when all members provided specific suggestions for increasing oxygen production and availability, managing the demand side of medical oxygen, and parameters on which individual health facilities could ensure economy in the use of medical oxygen.

The National Task Force decided to continue its deliberations to arrive at specific recommendations.









