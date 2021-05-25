Maharashtra govt declares 'black fungus' or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease

Amid rising cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus in Covid-19 patients across the country and the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state government has classified black fungus as a notified disease.

Addressing the media, Tope said, "There are 2,245 cases of black fungus in the state. The state government has classified black fungus as a notified disease."

"Under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, patients of black fungus will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals," the Maharashtra Health Minister further said.

Moreover, he added that in order to combat the spread of the fungus, the state would get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the key drug for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, from June 1 onwards.

"The state would get 60,000 vials of the medicine from June 1 onwards. It will be an additional supply apart from the current allocation of the medicine by the Centre," he said.

Several states and UTs have declared mucormycosis, also called black fungus, as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act (1897).

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits. It is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

As of now, Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug is being used for the treatment of the black fungus disease.

Tope also said that the current COVID-19 positivity rate is 12 per cent and the recovery rate is 93 per cent in the state.

Talking about the state's global tender for Covid-19 vaccines he said, "We haven't received any response to the global tender for vaccine procurement. We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," he added.

Cases of black fungus infection are being reported in several parts of the country. States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.

Delhi also reported more than 500 cases of black fungus until yesterday, as per Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

