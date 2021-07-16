Maharashtra govt enforces prohibitory orders in these tourist spots amid COVID

Pune authorities imposed prohibitory orders in several tourist spots in the district in the wake of COVID-19 surge, officials said on Friday.

As per the orders, assembly of more than five people has been restricted and people are not allowed to venture into the water bodies and go under the waterfalls.

These spots include Bhushi dam, various points in Lonavala and Khandala, Sinhgad Fort, Panshet, Varasgaon dam among others, they said.

The order issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh stated that people come in large numbers to picnic and tourists spots located in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor, and Velha tehsils, leading to mask and social distancing norm violations.

"To avoid any untoward incident and to tame the spread of the virus, it is imperative to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and Disaster Management Act in these seven tehsils," the order said.

Covid restrictions to continue in Pune

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, COVID restrictions will not be immediately relaxed in Pune as the the positivity rate is still high.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for Pune, further added the government has decided to continue the level three restrictions in the district. Maharashtra government has devised five levels of restrictions, the fifth level being the harshest, depending on the severity of the pandemic in a given area.

Shops in Pune will, thus, be allowed to operate till only 4 pm, he said. "The weekly positivity rate of Pune district is 5.7 percent. The recovery rate is 97.30 percent," Pawar said.

COVID-19 update

On Friday, Pune division added 2,287 cases and 51 deaths. Out of 51 deaths, 18 were reported from Pune City and 14 from Satara district.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 7,761 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the state's infection tally to 61,97,018 and the death toll to 1,26,727, the health department said.

As many as 13,452 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered persons to 59,65,644. The state has a recovery rate of 96.27 per cent.

The case fatality rate was 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,01,337 active cases in the state, the official release said.

(With inputs from agencies)

