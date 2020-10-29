Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 November

Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it has has extended the lockdown in the state till 30 November amid the rise in novel coronavirus cases.

The state government under its 'Mission Begin Again' plan said that the phase-wise opening of activities in Maharashtra will "remain in force till 30 November, 2020 for containment of COVID- I 9 epidemic in the state and all departments of government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines."

The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to end of November.

The lockdown curbs will be strictly followed in containment zones.

The state government in its order said that it is "satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 30' November, 2020."

Earlier this month, Maharashtra had hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to restart operations at a capacity not exceeding 50%. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions are closed.













