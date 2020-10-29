Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 November

The state government in its order said that it is "satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 30' November, 2020."