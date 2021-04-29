Amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the current Covid-19 restrictions till May 15. All additional restrictions have been extended till 7 am on May 15.

The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had said that the lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30. "All members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that current COVID-19 restrictions should be extended for the next 15 days," Tope told reporters.

In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government had announced a weekend lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30.

The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases. Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will be in force during the period, Thackeray had said, but refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown. Malls, cinema halls, gyms, other recreational spaces are shut till 1 May in order to contain the virus. Social gatherings are also prohibited state-wide.

Meanwhile, ahead of the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, which is scheduled to begin from 1 May, 2021, the Maharashtra government joined several states to announce that it would be providing free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens in the state aged between 18-44 years.

