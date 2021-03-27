Maharashtra government today extended the Covid-19 guidelines till 15 April following a steep increase in confirmed cases from various parts of the state.

The state government’s decision comes after a day when 36,902 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths were reported in the state.

The state government took the decision to extend the covid-19 related restrictions after Maharashtra is recording more than 30,000 fresh cases for the last few days. The state government earlier extended the restrictions till 31 March.

An official statement said, "Malls, restaurants, and gardens to remain shut in Maharashtra from 8 pm to 7 am beginning March 27; access to beaches restricted," "Violation of the same will attract a penalty of ₹1000 per head it said."

The Maharashtra government has also put a ban on all types of social gatherings beginning March 27, closes drama theatres but home delivery of food at night exempted.

"Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of ₹500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of ₹1000", said the statement.

The use of face masks and maintaining social distance will be mandatory.

Paan and tobacco in public places are prohibited. The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued. However, a ban has been imposed on the rallies.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of ₹1,000 per person on offenders.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with ₹1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract ₹500 fine while the same is ₹1,000 for public spitting," as per the order.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.

Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events.

Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai also witnessed a record rise of 5,515 cases during the day, health officials said.

The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday (March 28) onwards.

Mumbai reported 5,515 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,020 cases, its highest rise so far.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,563 cases while 617 cases were detected in the Nanded city.

Jalna district, which shares border with Aurangabad district, reported 607 cases.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring the city) added 3,055 and 1,102 cases, respectively.

With the discharge of 17,019 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 23,00,056.

There are 2,82,451 active cases now.

As many as 1,56,685 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the total to 1,90,35,439.





