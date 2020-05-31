Maharashtra government on Sunday extended lockdown in entire state till 30 June to contain the spread of Covid-19. The announcement comes a day after Centre extended nationwide lockdown at containment zones to 30 June. Maharashtra government named extension of lockdown till 30 June as "Mission Begin Again".

The Maharashtra government issued phase-wise fresh guidelines on what will be allowed during the month-long lockdown period:

1) From 5 June, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on odd- even basis from 9 am to 5 pm.

2) From 5 June, taxi, cab aggregators, two- and four-wheelers allowed only for essential movement. Taxis can ply with one driver and not more than two passengers. For two-wheelers only the rider will be allowed. No pillion rider is allowed.

3) From 8 June, which is Phase III of reopening economic activities, all private offices can operate with 10% staff, with remaining people working from home.

4) From 3 June, outdoor physical activity will be allowed between 5 am and 7 pm. Individual physical exercises like cycling/ jogging / running / walking on public open places will be allowed but no indoor areas like gyms, swimming pools are to be used.

5) From 3 June, all government offices, excluding emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & civil supply, FCI, N.Y.K., municipal services, can operate with with 15% staff.

6) From 3 June, self-employed electricians, plumbers, pest-control and technicians can work with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization Garages to mend vehicles and workshops an operate with with prior appointments.

Here's what remains off limits during June in the state most affected by the virus in the country.

1) Prohibited activities include schools, colleges, training, coaching institutions. International air travel, Metro Rail, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, movie theatres

2) Also prohibited are barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

3) Intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

4) Movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

The government said that easing restrictions on these activities will be done in a phased manner along with Standard Operating Procedure/Guidelines.

