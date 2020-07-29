Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till 31 August, but malls can re-open

As the state crossed 4 lakh-mark in novel coronavirus cases since the outbreak, Maharashtra government Wednesday announced that it has extended the lockdown in the entire state till 31 August midnight under its Mission Begin Again plan. The order also stated certain relaxations and phase-wise opening in an attempt to contain Covid-19 spread in the state.

The announcement came after Centre's Unlock 3 guidelines announced earlier today, keeping in mind the activities permitted and those prohibited outside containment zones across the country.

According to the order, malls and market complexes without cinema halls, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5. Wearing a mask and following social distancing norms is mandatory.

All other activities including barber shops, salons, spas etc, which were allowed earlier, will also remain open in the current order. All non-essential shops will also remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. Liquor shops will be allowed to operate if permitted for home delivery, or otherwise.

"Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkham will be allowed with physical distancing. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate," the government said in a statement.

The order stated that concerned District Collector, Municipal corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of people for the purpose of non-essential activities such as shopping and outdoor exercises.

However, the state government also added that such movement of the people in outdoor activities shall be restricted only till the neighbourhood areas provided all prescribed and mandatory social distancing norms are maintained.

Such restrictions on movement will not be exercised on those associated with essential services.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed 4 lakh after 9,211 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The state's tally is at 4,00,651, including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. Recovery rate in the state is at 59.84% and its case fatality rate is 3.61% as against national average of 2.23%.

