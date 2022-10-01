Maharashtra govt floats global tender for Dharavi redevelopment project

"The Authority invites bidders to submit their bids in a single-stage, two envelopes e-tendering process. The project will be awarded to the qualified bidder quoting the highest amount, over and above the minimum stipulated investment of ₹1,600 crore, that the lead partner of the SPV company is ready to bring in the SPV company as per the terms and conditions of the tender documents," the financial news website quoted the bid document.