Maharashtra govt further reduces Covid-19 testing rates

Maharashtra government on Monday said that it has further slashed the rates for Covid-19 testing in the state for private laboratories by almost ₹200.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, "Private laboratories are now required to charge a maximum of ₹980, ₹1400 and ₹1800 for tests as per the newly fixed rates. Private laboratories cannot charge more than this. Such low rates have been fixed from ₹4,500 to ₹980."

राज्यात खासगी प्रयोगशाळेत होणाऱ्या कोरोना चाचण्यांसाठीचे दर पुन्हा एकदा सुधारीत करण्यात आले असून प्रति तपासणी सुमारे 200 रुपये कमी करण्यात आले आहे. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) October 26, 2020





He also added that this was the fourth time rates had been revised for Covid-19 testing in the state.

"While ₹980 will be the cost that can be levied by pathological laboratories, charges for tests conducted through laboratories at COVID-19 centres, hospitals and quarantine centres will be ₹1400. A rate of ₹1,800 has been allowed for testing samples collected from homes," the statement quoted Tope as saying.

He added that the state was carrying out 70,000 tests per one million people now and efforts were on to raise it further.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra reached 16,45,020 on Sunday with the addition of 6,059 cases, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 112 more lives in the state, the death toll grew to 43,264, it said.

A total of 5,648 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 14,60,755, the department said in a release.

There are currently 1,40,486 active cases and so far, 86,08,928 people have been tested across the state to know whether they were infected or not.

The state's recovery rate is 88.8 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 per cent.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital here as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors.

In a message, Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said his health condition is fine.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said Pawar's health is normal and he has been admitted to hospital only for the purpose of rest.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via