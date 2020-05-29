Maharashtra govt hikes honorarium for doctors on bond and contract

Mumbai: In a bid to encourage doctors in the midst of the fight against coronavirus, the Maharashtra government today announced a substantial hike in the honorarium of doctors serving their bonds, bringing it at par with doctors working on a contract basis. "This will further strengthen their resolve in this war against COVID-19," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

According to the revised salaries, bonded doctors working in tribal belts will get ₹75,000 against ₹60,000 earlier.

"MBBS Doctors in other areas will see their honorarium rise to ₹70,000 from ₹55,000 and specialist doctors in other areas will get an honorarium of ₹80,000 instead of ₹65,000," Thackeray said.

As Maharashtra grapples with the increase in Covid-19 cases unabated, the state has been facing shortage of health professionals including doctors and nurses.

The Maharashtra Government also announced to provide a comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to all employees who are on active duty relating to survey, tracing, testing, prevention and treatment and relief activities for covid-19.

In addition to healthcare staff, the personnel from the district administration, police, home guards, Aanganwadi workers, finance and treasury, food and civil supply, water supply and sanitation and employees of various other departments deputed for house to house survey work will be the beneficiaries.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2682 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 62228. Active cases however, are at 33124 and total deaths at 2098.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 36932. Active cases in Mumbai are at 19745. The city's death toll stood at 1173.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 8638 with active cases at 5737 and total deaths at 172.

