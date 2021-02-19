The MahaVikas Aghadi government has announced a slew of new coronavirus guidelines including lockdowns across various regions in Maharashtra as Covid-19 numbers in the state remained in an upward trajectory for a week, logging over 5,000 cases on Thursday.

In two districts of Maharashtra, Amravati, and Yavatmal, restrictions were put in place. While a 10-day lockdown was announced in Yavatmal, a weekend lockdown was imposed in Amravati.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also released a set of new Covid-related guidelines for Mumbai. Also, citizens flouting rules for home isolation, weddings, and public gatherings will be prosecuted, an order from Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated.

Take a look at the steps taken by the Maharashtra govt to tackle the Covid crisis:

Lockdown in Yavatmal - The administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has ordered a 10-day lockdown from yesterday night amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes in the Yavatmal district will remain shut till 28 February.

Fifty people will be allowed at weddings, Yavatmal collector DM Singh has said.

However, religious places will remain open but coronavirus protocols will be strictly implemented.

Restaurants and hotels in the Yavatmal district will remain open between 8 am to 9.30 pm, while markets and shops will be allowed to operate till 8 pm.

Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati - Amravati Collector Shailesh Naval has said that a weekend lockdown was announced in the Amravati district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

During this lockdown period, markets and other establishments will remain closed, but essential services will be unaffected.

Naval added that on weekdays, all establishments in the district, including hotels and restaurants will be open till 8 pm (from 10 pm earlier).

New guidelines for capital Mumbai - The civic body has put out new Covid-related guidelines for Mumbai.

For those who violate safety guidelines, the BMC will register offences against them.

The Mumbai civic body has said that 300 marshals will be appointed to take action against passengers travelling without masks in suburban railways. The aim will be to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

Updated guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure that we don't let #COVID19 get the better of Mumbai.

The BMC has intensified action against persons found without masks in public and will take action against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments that don't follow safety norms.

The permissible limit of guests at function halls is 50, while restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy at any given time.

The BMC has also decided to resume stamping of the hands of people who are placed under home quarantine, and in case of violation, an offence will be registered against them.

Citizens flouting rules for home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted, the civic body has said.

The BMC has said that a seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for travellers arriving at Mumbai airport from Brazil, where a new strain of Covid-19 has been discovered.

