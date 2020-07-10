As the coronavirus cases in state continued to rise, the Maharashtra government announced to implement fresh lockdown in Thanes, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nanded starting from Monday. The aim was to break the chain of coronvirus infection to prevent the spread. The lockdown will be effective from the midnight of July 13 to June 23. Only the essential services will be allowed during the 10-day lockdown in several parts of Maharashtra.

"Sometimes when people don't follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implement lockdown in Thane as well," Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said today.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister urged the people to buy essential items in the next two days. "If we have to break the chain then we must ensure that there no contact among people," Pawar added.

The lockdown in Pune will be in two phases. The first phase will be from July 13 to 18 and second phase will be from July 18 to 23. Only medical shops, dairies and hospitals remain open during this period. Newspapers will also be permitted, said Shekhar Gaikwad, commissioner, Pune municipal commission. The other essential services will be permitted in the next phase of the lockdown.

A strict lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded district from next week. The curfew will start on the midnight of July 12 and continue till the midnight of July 20, said an official release. As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, medical facilities and government offices will operate in a normal manner during curfew. The ration shops, vegetable vendors, milk shops and cooking gas vendors will operate during prescribed hours.

Earlier, a nine-day curfew was imposed in Aurangabad, an industrial town in Maharashtra, to contain a spike.

India witnessed a record spike in COVID-19 cases today. Over 26,000 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The country recorded nearly 8 lakh coronavirus cases, the third-biggest outbreak in the world. The death toll from the COVID-19 disease, increased to over 21,000, according to the data released by the ministry of health and family affairs.













