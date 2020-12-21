The Maharashtra government on Monday announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK , an official said.

According to an official statement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said.

Moreover, the state government also imposed a 14-day institutional quarantine for flyers from Europe and other West Asian countries landing in Maharashtra, the official added.

Passengers coming from other international destinations other than the above-mentioned counties will have to undergo home quarantine.

The rules comes after India on Monday announced that it has temporarily banned flights from UK. The suspension of flights from UK will come into effect from tomorrow, 22 December midnight and will continue till 31 December, the government added.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that he doesn't think a night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed though many experts have suggested this to him.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Uddhav also said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state.

Asking people to be careful while welcoming the New Year, he said the discovery of a new strain of the virus in Europe has resulted in lockdown in several countries as there was no other option.

The chief minister said even though life is slowly limping back to normalcy in the state, reopening of schools has been a problem.

Thackeray also said his government has been utmost transparent in releasing statistics regarding COVID-19 positive cases and deaths due to the disease.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,234 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 18,99,352; 55 deaths push toll to 48,801, stated state health department.

