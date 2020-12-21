Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Govt to impose night curfew from tomorrow, 14-day institutional quarantine for flyers from Europe
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Govt to impose night curfew from tomorrow, 14-day institutional quarantine for flyers from Europe

2 min read . 06:44 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • The night curfew in major cities of Maharashtra will be in effect from 11 pm to 6 am starting tomorrow till 5 January, 2021, said an official
  • Passengers coming from other international destinations other than Europe and other West Asian counties will have to undergo home quarantine

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK, an official said.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK, an official said.

According to an official statement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

We don't recognise unilateral sanctions; defence ties with India advancing well: Russia

3 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Social media crucial for our agitation: Farmers on Facebook shutting down protest page

3 min read . 07:31 PM IST

Current spell of cold wave likely to continue in several parts of India

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST

Govt aims to double farm mechanisation in next 10 years: Narendra Singh Tomar

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST

According to an official statement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

We don't recognise unilateral sanctions; defence ties with India advancing well: Russia

3 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Social media crucial for our agitation: Farmers on Facebook shutting down protest page

3 min read . 07:31 PM IST

Current spell of cold wave likely to continue in several parts of India

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST

Govt aims to double farm mechanisation in next 10 years: Narendra Singh Tomar

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said.

Moreover, the state government also imposed a 14-day institutional quarantine for flyers from Europe and other West Asian countries landing in Maharashtra, the official added.

Passengers coming from other international destinations other than the above-mentioned counties will have to undergo home quarantine.

The rules comes after India on Monday announced that it has temporarily banned flights from UK. The suspension of flights from UK will come into effect from tomorrow, 22 December midnight and will continue till 31 December, the government added.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that he doesn't think a night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed though many experts have suggested this to him.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Uddhav also said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state.

Asking people to be careful while welcoming the New Year, he said the discovery of a new strain of the virus in Europe has resulted in lockdown in several countries as there was no other option.

The chief minister said even though life is slowly limping back to normalcy in the state, reopening of schools has been a problem.

Thackeray also said his government has been utmost transparent in releasing statistics regarding COVID-19 positive cases and deaths due to the disease.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,234 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 18,99,352; 55 deaths push toll to 48,801, stated state health department.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.