With Covid-19 cases in the state reaching record daily spikes for the past few days, the Maharashtra government on Saturday laid out virus-related restrictions that will be in place till 15 April, until further order.

Among the curbs, the state government has increased the fine to ₹500 from the existing ₹200 on anyone found without a mask in public in an attempt to contain Covid-19 surge.

The state government has issued a notification ordering the fresh guidelines implemented from March 27.

"Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of ₹500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of ₹1000", informed Maharashtra Government.

The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night.

However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of ₹1,000 per person on offenders.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with ₹1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract ₹500 fine while the same is ₹1,000 for public spitting," as per the order.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.

Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

In view of the rising graph of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday directed officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which gathering of five or more persons will be banned in night in the state beginning March 28.

The CM had warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.

As per the order issued on Saturday, a board will be put up on the door of COVID-19 patients for a period of 14 days that will be counted from the day a patient is in home isolation.

The infected person will be stamped with the home quarantine seal, it said.

If such patient is found violating norms, he/she would be immediately shifted to a COVID Care Centre by local authorities concerned, stated the new rules.

All these orders will remain effective till April 30, the order said.

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges, and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll escalated to 53,907 including the new deaths.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via