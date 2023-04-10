Maharashtra govt introduces vacant land tax for assets registration2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM IST
- The state government has submitted payment receipts of vacant land tax or property tax mandatory for registration of assets
In a bid to combat irregularities in the registration of properties, the Maharashtra government has announced some stringent rules. The state government has submitted payment receipts of vacant land tax or property tax mandatory for registration of assets, Times of India mentioned in a report.
