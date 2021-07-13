{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra government has rolled out a revised EV (electric vehicle) policy in a move for a cleaner environment and amid the big EV push in the country. The government aims at 10% of newly registered vehicles in its major cities to be electric ones by 2025. It also targets to have around 1,500 charging stations in Mumbai itself by 2025 along with converting 15% of MSRTC buses to electric.

Maharashtra government has rolled out a revised EV (electric vehicle) policy in a move for a cleaner environment and amid the big EV push in the country. The government aims at 10% of newly registered vehicles in its major cities to be electric ones by 2025. It also targets to have around 1,500 charging stations in Mumbai itself by 2025 along with converting 15% of MSRTC buses to electric.

Maharashtra has announced extensive incentivization for setting up charging stations. The various incentives will include giving incentive of ₹5000 per kWh of battery and the maximum incentive for electric two wheelers is ₹10,000 and ₹30,000 for electric three wheelers.

Maharashtra has also rolled out scrapping incentives. Also, all electric vehicles will be exempted from road tax and registration charges, the notification stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, Gujarat government had come out with Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, which it said would commence from July 1, 2021, for a period of four years. It is targeting 1.1 lakh electric two-wheelers (e2W), 70,000 electric three-wheelers (e3W) and 20,000 electric four-wheelers (e4W) during the policy period. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}