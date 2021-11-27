The Maharashtra government today issued fresh restrictions and permissions amid concern over the B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus, renamed Omicron by the World Health Organization.

All travellers entering the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of the Centre in this respect, the Maharashtra government said.

About domestic travellers entering the state, it said that the passengers should either be fully vaccinated or carry Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test report valid for 72 hours.

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar announced that all those coming to the city from South Africa will be tested and quarantined on account of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

"People are worried about the new Covid variant. Those people coming from South Africa will be quarantined and genome sequencing will be done with thorough checks," she said.

Pednekar further said, "Christmas is round the corner and many people from around the world will come to Maharashtra and Mumbai to their families. The BMC is taking all precautionary measures. This variant has become a matter of concern in many countries and hence, we need to be prepared."

She urged the citizens of Mumbai to continue wearing face masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

