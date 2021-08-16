Maharashtra govt issues fresh rules for children entering malls. Details here

Maharashtra government on Monday issued a fresh notification regarding entry of children into shopping malls, which reopened from today under the state's ‘break-the-chain' initiative to open activities in a phased manner while mitigating spread of Covid-19.

As per the order, all malls can remain open till 10.00 pm every day. Staff and people visiting the malls must carry their vaccination certificate of both doses and a valid photo identity card.

However, a fresh order issued today stated that children below 18 years of age who are not eligible for vaccination, will have to carry a proof of age to enter the malls.

"Since vaccination for the population below l8 years has not yet started, all children below 18 years of age need to show documents for their age proof at entry points of malls," the order said.

The Maharashtra government's new coronavirus protocols came into effect from 15 August as the state further eased restrictions it had put in place in May due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The Mumbai local train services are now available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Sunday onwards, announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Passengers can download train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations," CM Thackeray has said.

Moreover, for shopping malls, people who have received both Covid vaccine doses will be allowed to enter shopping malls in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra, the state government has informed.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 new coronavirus positive cases and 130 fatalities while 3,710 patients recovered, the state health department said. With the new additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra reached 63,92,660 and the death toll to 1,35,039, it said. A total of 61,89,933 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, leaving the state with 64,219 active cases. Mumbai reported 262 cases during the day and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 7,39,331 and the toll to 15,981.

The Mumbai division saw 699 fresh infections and 12 deaths, raising the total to 16,52,731 and the number of fatalities to 34,724, the department said.

