Maharashtra govt issues fresh rules for children entering malls. Details here

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 new coronavirus positive cases and 130 fatalities while 3,710 patients recovered, the state health department said. With the new additions, the tally of cases in Maharashtra reached 63,92,660 and the death toll to 1,35,039, it said. A total of 61,89,933 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, leaving the state with 64,219 active cases. Mumbai reported 262 cases during the day and 4 deaths, taking the tally to 7,39,331 and the toll to 15,981.