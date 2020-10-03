Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for restaurants set to re-open from Monday

Maharashtra government on Saturday issued coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants that are set to re-open from 5 October with 50% occupancy.

The guidelines state that all customers must be screened at the entry point and only asymptomatic customers shall be allowed.

The state government on Wednesday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31, but also said that hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with restricted capacity.

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars can operate from October 5 with capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by local authorities.

Dabbawallahs of tiffin carriers in MMR will be allowed to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai police commissioner's office.

Maharashtra onSaturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases,taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.

With 278more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.

A total of 16,835 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,34,555, the department said, adding that the state now has 2,58,108 active cases.

