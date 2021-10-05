In the wake of the Navratri festival starting from 7 October till 15 October, the Maharashtra government has prohibited cultural celebrations in the state due to Covid-19.

The state govt has also prohibited Garba and dandiya and has also restricted the height of idols to four feet for community pandals and two feet for households celebrations. The state administration also asked the community pandals to make for online darshans and has restricted that only five people can be together at any given point of time in the community pandals.

The order has further prohibited foods and beverages in community pandals as reported by HT. The state government in its circular said that the threat of Covid-19 is still looming large and crowding during the festive season will not be a good idea.

“Do not organize garba, dandiya or any other cultural programmes. Instead, give priority to organise health camps such as blood donation and awareness programmes for prevention of Covid-19, malaria and dengue, among others. The community mandals should make arrangements for online darshan of the idols through cable network, website, Facebook and other social media platforms, stated the circular.

“Do not allow more than five people at a time in community pandals. Foods and beverages have also been strictly prohibited in the community pandals. Ensure no crowding while holding bhajan, aarti and kirtan and noise pollution norms are also followed. The same rules will be applicable even for the Rawan Dahan event," it added.

“Do not organise any procession either for home arrival or immersions of the idols. The traditional ‘aarti’ shall be performed at home, instead of the immersion places. Children and senior citizens should avoid going for immersions," it stated.

