Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for Navratri celebrations in state. Details here

Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for Navratri celebrations in state. Details here

Premium
Maharashtra govt has prohibited Garba and dandiya and has also restricted the height of idols to four feet for community pandals and two feet for household
1 min read . 08:40 AM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra government in its circular said that the threat of Covid-19 is still looming large and crowding during the festive season will not be a good idea

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the wake of the Navratri festival starting from 7 October till 15 October, the Maharashtra government has prohibited cultural celebrations in the state due to Covid-19.

In the wake of the Navratri festival starting from 7 October till 15 October, the Maharashtra government has prohibited cultural celebrations in the state due to Covid-19.

The state govt has also prohibited Garba and dandiya and has also restricted the height of idols to four feet for community pandals and two feet for households celebrations. The state administration also asked the community pandals to make for online darshans and has restricted that only five people can be together at any given point of time in the community pandals.

The state govt has also prohibited Garba and dandiya and has also restricted the height of idols to four feet for community pandals and two feet for households celebrations. The state administration also asked the community pandals to make for online darshans and has restricted that only five people can be together at any given point of time in the community pandals.

The order has further prohibited foods and beverages in community pandals as reported by HT. The state government in its circular said that the threat of Covid-19 is still looming large and crowding during the festive season will not be a good idea.

The order has further prohibited foods and beverages in community pandals as reported by HT. The state government in its circular said that the threat of Covid-19 is still looming large and crowding during the festive season will not be a good idea.

“Do not organize garba, dandiya or any other cultural programmes. Instead, give priority to organise health camps such as blood donation and awareness programmes for prevention of Covid-19, malaria and dengue, among others. The community mandals should make arrangements for online darshan of the idols through cable network, website, Facebook and other social media platforms, stated the circular.

“Do not organize garba, dandiya or any other cultural programmes. Instead, give priority to organise health camps such as blood donation and awareness programmes for prevention of Covid-19, malaria and dengue, among others. The community mandals should make arrangements for online darshan of the idols through cable network, website, Facebook and other social media platforms, stated the circular.

“Do not allow more than five people at a time in community pandals. Foods and beverages have also been strictly prohibited in the community pandals. Ensure no crowding while holding bhajan, aarti and kirtan and noise pollution norms are also followed. The same rules will be applicable even for the Rawan Dahan event," it added.

“Do not allow more than five people at a time in community pandals. Foods and beverages have also been strictly prohibited in the community pandals. Ensure no crowding while holding bhajan, aarti and kirtan and noise pollution norms are also followed. The same rules will be applicable even for the Rawan Dahan event," it added.

“Do not organise any procession either for home arrival or immersions of the idols. The traditional ‘aarti’ shall be performed at home, instead of the immersion places. Children and senior citizens should avoid going for immersions," it stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

PM Modi to launch 75 urban development projects in Utta ...

Premium

Good Samaritans to be paid ₹5k for rushing road accide ...

Premium

Walmart, CVS face billions of dollars in claims they fu ...

Premium

Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric ...

“Do not organise any procession either for home arrival or immersions of the idols. The traditional ‘aarti’ shall be performed at home, instead of the immersion places. Children and senior citizens should avoid going for immersions," it stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

PM Modi to launch 75 urban development projects in Utta ...

Premium

Good Samaritans to be paid ₹5k for rushing road accide ...

Premium

Walmart, CVS face billions of dollars in claims they fu ...

Premium

Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!